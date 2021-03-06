Delhi to get its own school education board, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi Cabinet on Saturday gave approval for the constitution of its own school education board - the Delhi Board of School Education.

"In today's cabinet meet, we have given approval to the constitution of a Delhi Board of School Education. Our education system focuses on rote learning. This has to change. Our focus will no longer be on rote learning but on understanding," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

In the beginning, 20-25 state government schools will be affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) and in the next four-five years all the schools will be brought under it, the Chief Minister said. Schools will be selected after discussion with principals, teachers and parents.

The new board will not belong to any particular government, he added.

"The Board will have a Governing Body, chaired by the Education Minister. It will also have an Executive Body for day-to-day functions and will be headed by a CEO. Both bodies will have experts - from professional industries, the education sector, principals of government and private schools, and bureaucrats," he said.

At present, there are about 1,000 government schools and 1,700 private schools in Delhi, nearly all of which are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

"Every year, our government spends 25% of the state budget on education which has helped in bettering the facilities at schools. All government-run schools in Delhi now have better infrastructure, labs, auditoriums, toilets, etc," he said.

The DBSE will be aimed at imparting such education that prepares "fiercely patriotic" and self-dependent students who serve the society and the country in a selfless manner, he said.

"The Board will bring in best international practices and high-end techniques in school education. It will impart education as per the aptitude of the students," he added.

In July last year, the Delhi government had constituted two committees to prepare the scheme and framework for the formation of the state education board and curriculum reforms.

(With agency inputs)