CUET UG Answer Key 2022 to release soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check steps to download

Once released, CUET UG 2022 Answer Key and Result will be available on the official website – www.cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 01:45 PM IST

The Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 Answer Key is likely to release today - September 7, 2022. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to activate CUET UG 2022 Answer Key and Response Sheets links today. CUET UG Result 2022 is expected by September 13 or 14, 2022. 

Once released, CUET UG 2022 Answer Key and Result will be available on the official website – www.cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG 2022 Answer Key link is expected to go live in the evening. To access CUET UG 2022 Answer Key students will require their CUET Admit Card 2022.

READ | September 2022 Bank Holidays: Banks to remain shut for Onam today and tomorrow?

For every correct answer, candidates will be given 5 marks and 1 mark will be given for negative marks. CUET UG 2022 phase six examination was concluded on August 30, 2022. Nearly 14.9 lakh candidates appeared for the common university entrance exam, CUET. 

CUET UG Answer Key 2022 Date and Time 

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Date: September 7, 2022 

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Time: Expected by today evening. 

CUET UG 2022 Result Date: September 15, 2022 (likely) 

CUET UG 2022 official website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in

READ | NTA NEET UG 2022 Result likely TODAY at neet.nta.nic.in, check result time, other details

CUET UG Answer Key 2022: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

Step 2: Click on the "Download CUET UG Answer Key 2022" link available on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin. 

Step 4: Your CUET UG Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

