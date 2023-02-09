Search icon
CUET UG 2023 registrations likely to begin tomorrow at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check exam date, pattern, other details

CUET UG 2023 will be held across various states of India and will be a computer-based test. CUET UG 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages - Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG 2023 Exam from May 21, 2023, to May 31, 2023. The registration process for the same is likely to begin tomorrow - February 10, 2023.

The official date to begin registration is yet to be announced, but as per the UGC Chairman and several other media reports, the CUET UG 2023 registrations are likely to begin tomorrow. For more updates, candidates are advised to check the official website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

For the unversed, CUET UG 2023 will be held across various states of India and will be a computer-based test. CUET UG 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages - Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

