IRCTC update: Want to travel this Holi? Book confirm train ticket through THIS app, know step-by-step process

Many people prefer to travel by train whether it is by AC coach or non-AC coach. Train travels are not only fun but also a rather cost-effective and efficient way to travel. But, a lot of times it is seen, especially during the festive season, that people are unable to get a confirmed train ticket to travel with ease.

The next big Hindu festival of Holi is next month during which many people will be looking forward to their travels and booking train tickets for the same. To make this process easier, today, we are going to tell you about an app that can help you book confirmed train tickets easily.

The process of booking Tatkal train tickets through this app called 'Confirm Tkt' is quite easy. Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can book train tickets through this app.

Step 1: Download the app 'Confirm Tkt' from the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Create IRCTC ID and then fill in your travel plans

Step 3: Select the date of travel as well and click on 'Search'

Step 4: Now, a list of trains will be displayed on the screen along with the availability of seats

Step 5: Select the train you want to book the ticket for

Step 6: Fill in the details of the passenger such as name, and address, among other things

Step 7: Confirm all your information by clicking on 'Proceed to Payment'

Step 8: Make the payment as prompted

Step 9: Your train ticket will be booked as soon as the payment is complete.

Note: From choosing the train to the station, make sure all the work is done steadily or else Tatkal train tickets will be all booked up.