Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

IRCTC update: Want to travel this Holi? Book confirm train ticket through THIS app, know step-by-step process

The process of booking Tatkal train tickets through this app called 'Confirm Tkt' is quite easy. Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can book train tickets through this app.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 06:46 PM IST

IRCTC update: Want to travel this Holi? Book confirm train ticket through THIS app, know step-by-step process
File Photo

Many people prefer to travel by train whether it is by AC coach or non-AC coach. Train travels are not only fun but also a rather cost-effective and efficient way to travel. But, a lot of times it is seen, especially during the festive season, that people are unable to get a confirmed train ticket to travel with ease. 

The next big Hindu festival of Holi is next month during which many people will be looking forward to their travels and booking train tickets for the same. To make this process easier, today, we are going to tell you about an app that can help you book confirmed train tickets easily. 

READ | Will Mahashivratri celebrations at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple be affected by Mahakal Lok corridor's ongoing work?

The process of booking Tatkal train tickets through this app called 'Confirm Tkt' is quite easy. Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can book train tickets through this app.

Step 1: Download the app 'Confirm Tkt' from the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Create IRCTC ID and then fill in your travel plans

Step 3: Select the date of travel as well and click on 'Search' 

Step 4: Now, a list of trains will be displayed on the screen along with the availability of seats 

Step 5: Select the train you want to book the ticket for 

READ | Tips to manage cholesterol: THIS mint-coriander chutney helps your LDL levels, know recipe, ingredients, benefits

Step 6: Fill in the details of the passenger such as name, and address, among other things

Step 7: Confirm all your information by clicking on 'Proceed to Payment' 

Step 8: Make the payment as prompted 

Step 9:  Your train ticket will be booked as soon as the payment is complete. 

Note: From choosing the train to the station, make sure all the work is done steadily or else Tatkal train tickets will be all booked up. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Jacqueline Fernandez shows how to dazzle in printed saree and embroidered blouse; see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jewar Airport, IGI Airport distance to reduce with new road, Noida-Faridabad-Gurgaon connectivity to get boost
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.