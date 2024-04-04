CUET PG 2024 Answer key to be released today, know how to check

CUET PG 2024 Answer key: The CUET PG exam was conducted on March 11-23, 27 and 28 in CBT mode. CUET was held in 572 centres located in 262 cities across the country and abroad.

CUET PG Answer Key 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate or CUET PG 2024 answer key today (April 4). Once released, candidates can check the CUET answer key at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The window for challenging the provisional answer key will also open today.

“In order to make the system transparent, the Candidates will be given an opportunity to see their responses to the Question Papers and to challenge the Answer Keys. Challenges received online will be placed before the concerned Subject Experts for verification. The result will prepared based on the Final Answer Keys and the same will be declared on the website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in,” NTA said in a notice released after the exam.

A total of 190 universities will use the CUET PG scores. Of these, 38 are central and 38 are state-run universities, nine are government institutions, and 105 are private and deemed universities.

CUET PG 2024 Answer Key: Steps to check