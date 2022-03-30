CUET 2022: Know the exam syllabus and how to apply

CUET 2022: The entrance test for admission to Central universities for the academic session 2022-23 will be held in computer-based mode. The CUET 2022 application date has been scheduled between April 2 and April 30. University Grants Commission (UGC) has not issued a new syllabus for CUET.

All the questions will be based on the NCERT syllabus that students studied in their Class 12. UGC on Monday made it mandatory for all central universities to conduct undergraduate admissions only on the basis of CUET-UG.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) notification issued on Saturday said CUET-UG will be a computer-based, objective-type test and will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Here's a look at what the syllabus will look like for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate programmes, starting this academic session.

CUET syllabus 2022

Section I-A

Of the 13 languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu, candidates have to appear in any one of these languages.

Section I-B

Of the 19 languages, including French, Spanish, German, Nepali, Persian, Italian, Arabic, Sindhi, Kashmiri, Konkani, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Santhali, Tibetan, Japanese, Russian, Chinese, candidates have to chose any one language apart from those offered in Section I-A.

Section-II/ 27 domain specific subjects

The domain options that will be available under this section are: Accountancy/ Book Keeping, Biology/ Biological Studies/ Biotechnology/Biochemistry, Business Studies, Chemistry, Computer Science/ Informatics Practice, Economics/ Business Economics, Engineering Graphics, Entrepreneurship, Geography/Geology, History, Home Science, Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India, Legal Studies, Environmental Science, Mathematics, Physical Education/ NCC /Yoga, Physics, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, Teaching Aptitude, Agriculture, Mass Media/ Mass Communication, Anthropology, Fine Arts/ Visual Arts (Sculpture/ Painting)/Commercial Arts, Performing Arts – (i) Dance (Kathak/ Bharatnatyam/Odissi/ Kathakali/Kuchipudi/ Manipuri (ii) Drama- Theater (iii) Music General (Hindustani/ Carnatic/ Rabindra Sangeet/ Percussion/ Non-Percussion) and Sanskrit.

Section-III

This section will consist of a General Test. A candidate can attempt this section for any undergraduate programme/ programmes being offered by universities where a General Test is being used for admission.

The section will have questions based on general knowledge, current affairs, general mental ability, numerical ability, quantitative reasoning (simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/s taught till Grade 8), logical and analytical reasoning.

The candidates will have to attempt 60 questions out of 75 in an hour.

Number of papers that can be taken?

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), candidates can take up to nine papers in two different combinations. Under the first combination, a candidate can pick up to two language papers spread over Section IA and IB, up to six domain subjects and a general test.

Under the second, one can pick up to three languages, up to five domain subjects and a general test. In both cases, the maximum number of papers that can be taken shall be nine.

CUET 2022 application process

The application process for the CUET for undergraduate courses in central universities will commence from April 2.

CUET will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in any of the Central Universities across country.

The Common University Entrance Test 2022 (CUET-UG) will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

Aspirants should refer to the information bulletin for admission to undergraduate programmes of the desired Central Universities.

The details of the undergraduate programmes offered by the Central universities will be available on their respective portals.

The online application forms for undergraduate programmes will be open from April 2 and the process will be on till April 30.

The link for the online application forms will be made available on the CUET official website - https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.

Candidates are advised to go through the required eligibility of the desired university/universities for selecting options from UG programmes.