CSAB 2022 Counselling Allotment List for Special Round 2 to release TODAY at csab.nic.in

Once the list is released, candidates will be able to check the CSAB Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result on www.csab.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 11:09 AM IST

The Central Seat Allocation Board, CSAB is all set to release the CSAB 2022 Counselling Allotment list for the Special Round 2 today - November 3, 2022. According to the official schedule, the allotment list for the counselling process will be released in the evening on the official website - www.csab.nic.in. 

The CSAB 2022 Counselling Allotment List is expected to release by 5 pm today for the CSAB 2022 Counselling Special Round 2 for admissions into the NIT+ System. 

CSAB 2022 Counselling Allotment List Date and Time 

CSAB Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result Date: November 3, 2022 (today) 

CSAB Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result Time: Around 5 pm 

Once the list is released, candidates will be able to check the CSAB Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result on www.csab.nic.in. To check their results, candidates will have to fill in their JEE Main 2022 Roll number, date of birth, and other credentials. 

CSAB holds the counselling for JEE Main Rank holders for admissions into the NIT+ System which prompts their admission into colleges such as the National Institute of Technology, NIT, Institutes of Information Technology, IIIT, Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology, IIEST, and Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes, GFTI’s. 

For the unversed, the allotment list for Round 1 has already been declared, and based on the seats that are left the Round 2 result will be declared today. 

