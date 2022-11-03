Lunar eclipse on Dev Diwali 2022: Know Chandra Grahan sutak kaal, date, time

File Photo

The last lunar eclipse of 2022 is all set to take place on November 8, 2022. Earlier, the last solar eclipse of the year took place on October 25, 2022, the day after Diwali. This last lunar eclipse of the year will take place on November 8, 2022, on the day of Dev Deepawali, just 15 days after the solar eclipse. The lunar eclipse (total lunar eclipse) on November 8 is taking place on the full moon date of Kartik month.

What is a total lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan)?

During a lunar eclipse, the Earth comes between the Moon and the Sun. During this, the moon is completely hidden from the shadow of the earth. During a total lunar eclipse, the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are in direct line with each other.

When is the last lunar eclipse of 2022 (Chandra Grahan)?

The last lunar eclipse of the year will begin in India on November 8, 2022, from 5:32 pm and will end at 6.18 pm. In such a situation, the Sutak period of the lunar eclipse will start at 9.21 am and will end at 6.18 am.

Where will the lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) be visible?

This lunar eclipse will be visible mainly from most parts of North-East Europe, Asia, Australia, the Pacific Ocean, the Indian Ocean, North America, and South America. The eclipse won't be visible in South-West Europe and the continent of Africa.

In India, the last lunar eclipse of the year can be seen in Kolkata, Siliguri, Patna, Ranchi, and Guwahati.

Sutak period of lunar eclipse 2022 (Chandra Grahan Sutak Kaal)

According to astrology, the Sutak period of the lunar eclipse starts 9 hours before the eclipse. This lunar eclipse will also be visible in India, so during the eclipse, its Sutak period will be valid in India as well.