Lunar eclipse 2022: Do's and dont's you need to know about the last chandra grahan of the year

Lunar eclipse 2022

There is going to be a lunar eclipse on November 6, which will be the second and last Chandra Grahan of the year. According to the beliefs, the lunar eclipse brings a lot of sudden changes in people's life. It also has effects on some specific zodiac signs.

The lunar eclipse will be visible only from several eastern cities in India, including Kolkata, Siliguri, Patna, Ranchi, and Guwahati. According to reports, the lunar eclipse will also be visible partially from Delhi on November 8. The timing for the visibility of the lunar eclipse in India is from 5:32 pm to 6:18 pm on November 8.

Lunar eclipse on Dev Diwali 2022: Know how, when to watch blood moon from Indian cities on November 8

Know what to do and what not to do during a lunar eclipse.

Donts of lunar eclipse:

1. According to the beliefs, food or water should not be consumed during the eclipse. It is said that by doing this the digestive capacity of the person becomes weak. Due to which the person is more likely to get sick.

2. It is said that no new work or auspicious work should be done during the eclipse. Doing so leads to failure in that work.

3. Cutting nails, combing hair, and cleaning teeth are considered inauspicious during the eclipse. It is said that one should not even sleep during an eclipse.

4. It is said that knives or sharp things should not be used during the eclipse. It is said that doing so brings inauspicious results.

Dos of lunar eclipse:

1. Purify yourself before the eclipse begins. Taking a bath before the eclipse starts is considered auspicious.

2. It is auspicious to worship your Ishta Dev or Goddess during the eclipse period.

3. Donating during a lunar eclipse is considered very auspicious. After the eclipse ends, Ganga water should be sprinkled in the house.

4. After the eclipse is over, one should take a bath once again. It is said that such auspicious results are obtained.

5. Tulsi leaves should be put in food items during the eclipse period.