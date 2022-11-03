Tamil Nadu rains update: IMD issues orange alert in 7 districts, schools closed today in Puducherry, Karaikal

File Photo

Officials on Wednesday declared an Orange alert for seven districts in Tamil Nadu and a holiday for schools and colleges amid the northeast monsoon in full fury and rain lashing the state.

The orange alert has been issued for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Villupuram, and Vellore districts.

While Chennai and Tiruvallur have declared holidays for both schools and colleges, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Villupuram, and Vellore districts have declared holidays for schools only.

On November 3, 2022 (today), all schools in Puducherry and Karaikal districts will remain closed. There is no update on Chennai as yet. As per news agency ANI, the holiday has been declared as per the announcement made by the Chennai Meteorological Centre.

Since the northeast monsoon hit Tamil Nadu on October 29, rain has been lashing many parts of the state with the capital city Chennai and adjacent districts facing heavy to very heavy fall.

Two people have already lost their lives in Chennai - a 47-year-old woman, Shanthi died after the balcony of her house fell on her, and Devendran, a 52-year-old autorickshaw driver died due to an electric shock after he got stuck in a waterlogged area.

The weathermen have predicted heavy to very heavy rain in Tamil Nadu till November 5 with thunder and lightning. With the storm drain work in many parts of Chennai yet to be completed, inundation has taken place in most of the areas of the city. However, local people expressed satisfaction with reduced waterlogging in some areas.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, and Tiruvanamallai districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 24 hours.

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin held a high-level meeting of ministers and officials in the state to face the rain-related issues.