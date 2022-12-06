Search icon
CLAT admit card 2022 OUT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: Here's how to download

CLAT admit card 2022 has been released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) admit card 2022 today (December 06) at the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates who have applied can now download the CLAT 2022 admit card from the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates will have to enter their application number and password to download the hall ticket.

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) on December 18, in offline mode. Nearly 22 national law universities will use the CLAT 2023 scores to admit students to their undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes. 

CLAT Admit Card 2023: How to download 

  • Go to the Consortium of National Law Universities official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  • Look for the link that reads, “Download CLAT 2023 Admit Card”
  • Enter the login credentials such as the application number and password
  • Your CLAT 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen
  • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The UG-CLAT 2023 will be a 2-hour test, with 150 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each. the PG-CLAT 2023 will feature an emphasis on the comprehension abilities of the students.

