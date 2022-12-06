Search icon
SSC CHSL tier 1 Exam 2022 Notification today, exam in Feb-March: Check important details here

SSC CHSL tier 1 official notification has been released today at ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 09:52 PM IST

SSC CHSL tier 1 Exam 2022| Photo: PTI

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) CHSL Tier 1 official notification has been released today (December 6) Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the SSC Recruitment exam 2022 can do so from the official website-- ssc.nic.in. Candidates must fall in the age group of 18-27 years to apply for the SSC CHSL exam.  Candidates have till January 4 to submit the application form. The application correction window will be activated from January 9 till January 10.

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 notification was earlier expected to be released on November 5. Candidates will be able to check important details in the notification including, vacancy details, application fee and others. 

As per the official release, “F.No. HQ-PPI03/23/2022-PP-1 – Candidates are informed that the Notice of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 05.11.2022, is now rescheduled to be published on 06.12.2022."

Originally the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was scheduled to be held in February- March 2023. As the notification date is still not released, exams are likely to be postponed. 

SSC CHSL tier 1 Exam 2022: Vacancy 

SSC CHSL tier 1 is being conducted with the aim to fill up various posts of Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator.

