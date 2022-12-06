Search icon
UPSC CSE Mains Result 2022 OUT! Know how and where to check, other details

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2022 has been released at upsc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 07:08 PM IST

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2022 OUT! Know how and where to check, other details
UPSC CSE Mains Result 2022 released | Photo: PTI

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Mains Result 2022 has been released at the official website-- upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC CSE 2022 main exam can check and download the result from the official website. As UPSC Mains 2022 result is released, the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) will be released on the website from December 8. The last date to complete and submit the DAF-2 is December 14. Candidates who fill in the DAF 2 will be getting the call letters for the interview round.

Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the final round, i.e., Personal Interview. As per the information shared by the UPSC, the Personality Tests/Interviews of the qualified candidates will be conducted from next year. Candidates will need to carry their original documents and self-attested photocopies for the interview round. Candidates can check the complete list of documents from the official website-- upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Mains Result 2022: How to download

  • Go to the official website--upsc.gov.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the UPSC Mains 2022 Result PDF link
  • The UPSC Mains Result 2022 roll number-wise PDF would open
  • Access the PDF and download the same
  • Take a printout for future references. 
