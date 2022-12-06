CLAT 2023: Consortium of NLU's to release exam admit card TODAY at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check details

File Photo

Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2023 Admit Card is all set to release today, December 6, 2022. The consortium of NLU's will issue the CLAT 2023 Admit Card on the official website - www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates can access the CLAT Admit Card 2023 via their application number and date of birth. The CLAT 2023 Exam will be held on December 18 in over 80 cities across the country. The exam will be held in pen-and-paper mode.

Candidates appear for the CLAT Exam for admission to several branches of National Law University in India. The official schedule released by the Consortium of NLU specifies that the CLAT Admit Card will release on December 6, 2022, at www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2023 Exam Pattern

CLAT 2023 exam will be of two hours and will include both Objective-type and comprehension-based questions. For the UG program, the CLAT 2023 question paper is 150 marks and for PG it is 120 marks.

According to the marking scheme, candidates will get 1 mark for each correct answer, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for an incorrect answer.

CLAT 2023 is conducted by the Consortium of NLUs for admission to 5-year integrated LLB (UG) and one-year LLM (PG) courses offered by 22 participating NLUs. As of now, UG courses are offered by all 22 NLUs, and PG courses are offered at 19 NLUs.

As per the official schedule, after the CLAT Exam, the candidates will be able to download the provisional answer key on December 18, 2022, on the same day. Candidates will then be allowed to raise their objections from December 19, 2022.

The final answer key for the CLAT 2023 exam will be released along with the CLAT 2023 Result.