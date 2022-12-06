Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Tamil Nadu rains: IMD issues red alert in 13 districts including Chennai, Thiruvarur, Kanchipuram; check full list

The weather department predicted heavy rains in Tamil Nadu following a low-pressure depression that is being formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 06:59 AM IST

Tamil Nadu rains: IMD issues red alert in 13 districts including Chennai, Thiruvarur, Kanchipuram; check full list
File Photo

On Monday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for 13 districts of Tamil Nadu for December 8, 2022. The warning comes after a possibility of heavy rains in these districts of the state.

RMC of the IMD has issued a red alert for Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Chennai, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu.

READ | Delhi Police busts international cyber fraud gang duping job aspirants with WFH roles, 4 held

The weather department predicted heavy rains following a low-pressure depression that is being formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal. The depression is likely to move in a west-northwest direction during the next 48 hours and this may intensify.

READ | December 2022 Festival Dates: Hanuman Jayanti, Karthigai Deepam, Dattatreya Jayanti, among others

The IMD also predicted light to moderate rains in Puducherry and Karaikal. The state had deficit rainfall during November and was expected to catch up during December.

There were flood-like situations in Tamil Nadu every December since 2016.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's palatial home featuring swanky living room, bedroom and more
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Start your mornings with green tea: Check out 5 healthy advantages
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI PO prelims Admit Cards 2022 released at sbi.co.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.