Tamil Nadu rains: IMD issues red alert in 13 districts including Chennai, Thiruvarur, Kanchipuram; check full list

On Monday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for 13 districts of Tamil Nadu for December 8, 2022. The warning comes after a possibility of heavy rains in these districts of the state.

RMC of the IMD has issued a red alert for Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Chennai, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu.

The weather department predicted heavy rains following a low-pressure depression that is being formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal. The depression is likely to move in a west-northwest direction during the next 48 hours and this may intensify.

The IMD also predicted light to moderate rains in Puducherry and Karaikal. The state had deficit rainfall during November and was expected to catch up during December.

There were flood-like situations in Tamil Nadu every December since 2016.