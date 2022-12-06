Calicut University Result 2022 released for 3rd and 8th semester at uoc.ac.in, check direct link

File Photo

The University of Calicut, UOC Result 2022 for the 3rd and 8th semesters has been released. Candidates can now check the Calicut University Result 2022 on the official website - www.uoc.ac.in using their Registration number and security code.

The UOC 3rd Semester Result 2022 is released for various undergraduate, UG courses including BA, BSc, BCA, and others. The results are issued for several programs for Regular, Supplementary/Improvement exams.

Calicut University Result 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website www.uoc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Results tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates can also check the result via the direct link mentioned above

Step 4: A new page will now open with the UOC result link

Step 5: Click on the respective result link for 3rd or 8th semester

Step 6: Enter your registration number and security code

Step 7: Submit your credentials and login

Step 8: Check the result and download it

Step 9: Take a printout of the same for future use.

For the unversed, the UOC 8th semester result 2022 is released for BTech regular and supplementary exams. It is important to note that Calicut University conducts exams for various courses like B.Voc, BA, B.Sc, B.PEd, B.Com, B.Ed, B.arch, B.Tech, B.Sc, BA, LLB, BBA, PG Diploma, MBBS, MA, M.Sc, MSW, MTA, MA, M.Tech and the candidates are required to score the passing marks as set the university to qualify the exams.