Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Calicut University Result 2022 released for 3rd and 8th semester at uoc.ac.in, check direct link

The UOC 3rd Semester Result 2022 is released for various undergraduate, UG courses including BA, BSc, BCA, and others at uoc.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 07:35 AM IST

Calicut University Result 2022 released for 3rd and 8th semester at uoc.ac.in, check direct link
File Photo

The University of Calicut, UOC Result 2022 for the 3rd and 8th semesters has been released. Candidates can now check the Calicut University Result 2022 on the official website - www.uoc.ac.in using their Registration number and security code. 

The UOC 3rd Semester Result 2022 is released for various undergraduate, UG courses including BA, BSc, BCA, and others. The results are issued for several programs for Regular, Supplementary/Improvement exams. 

Calicut University Result 2022 link

Calicut University Result 2022: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website www.uoc.ac.in 

Step 2: Click on the Results tab on the homepage. 

Step 3: Candidates can also check the result via the direct link mentioned above 

Step 4: A new page will now open with the UOC result link

Step 5: Click on the respective result link for 3rd or 8th semester

READ | CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Datesheet soon: Past year trends, sample paper, website details here

Step 6: Enter your registration number and security code

Step 7: Submit your credentials and login

Step 8: Check the result and download it

Step 9: Take a printout of the same for future use.

For the unversed, the UOC 8th semester result 2022 is released for BTech regular and supplementary exams. It is important to note that Calicut University conducts exams for various courses like B.Voc, BA, B.Sc, B.PEd, B.Com, B.Ed, B.arch, B.Tech, B.Sc, BA, LLB, BBA, PG Diploma, MBBS, MA, M.Sc, MSW, MTA, MA, M.Tech and the candidates are required to score the passing marks as set the university to qualify the exams.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's palatial home featuring swanky living room, bedroom and more
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Start your mornings with green tea: Check out 5 healthy advantages
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI PO prelims Admit Cards 2022 released at sbi.co.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.