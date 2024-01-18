Chandrayaan-3: Salary of scientists, technicians behind India's Moon mission

Scientists behind Chandrayaan 3's success have studied at prestigious institutions in India such as IIT Kharagpur, IISc Bangalore etc.

Chandrayaan-3, India's Moon mission, was launched aboard an LVM3-M4 rocket on 14 July 2023. The Vikram Lander of the mission successfully landed on the Moon's South Pole on August 23, 2023. The team behind the mission included ISRO chief S Somanath, P Veeramuthuvel, Project Director of Chandrayaan 3, and Kalpana Kalahasti who was the deputy project director for the mission. Scientists behind Chandrayaan 3's success have also studied at prestigious institutions in India such as IIT Kharagpur, IISc Bangalore, etc. But do you know how much they and employees in Indian space agency earn?

According to reports, engineers at ISRO get salaries ranging from Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000 per month. Senior scientists get a salary from Rs 75,000 to Rs 80,000. ISRO's distinguished scientists get a salary of Rs 2 lakh per month. Moreover, outstanding scientists get Rs 1,82,000 and Engineer H gets Rs 1,44,000. Scientist/Engineer-SG gets Rs 1,31,000 and Scientist/Engineer-SF gets Rs 1,18,000.

Check reported salary structure of ISRO employees below:

Technician-B L-3 (21700 – 69100)

Technical Assistant L-7(44900-142400)

Scientific Assistant L-7(44900-142400)

Library Assistant ‘A’ – L-7 (44900-142400)

Technical Assistant (Sound Recording) For DECU Ahmedabad – L-7 (44900-142400)

Technical Assistant (Videography)For DECU, Ahmedabad – L-7 (44900-142400)

Programme Assistant For DECU, Ahmedabad – L-8 (47600-151100)

Social Research Assistant For DECU, Ahmedabad – L-8 (47600-151100)

Media Library Assistant -A For DECU, Ahmedabad – L-7 (44900-142400)

Scientific Assistant – A (Multimedia) for DECU, Ahmedabad – L-7 (44900-142400)

Junior Producer – L-10 (56100 – 177500)

Social Research Officer – C – L-10 (56100 – 177500)

Scientist/ Engineer-SC – L-10 (56100-177500)

Scientist/ Engineer-SD – L-11 (67700-208700)

Medical Officer-SC – L-10 (56100-177500)

Medical Officer-SD – L-11 (67700-208700)

Radiographer-A – L-4 (25500-81100)

Pharmacist-A – L-5 (29200-92300)

Lab Technician-A – L-4 (25500-81100)

Nurse-B – L-7 (44900-142400)

Sister-A – L-8 (47600-151100)

Catering Attendant ‘A’ – L-1 (18000-56900)

Catering Supervisor – L-6 (35400-112400)

Cook – L-2 (19900-63200)

Fireman-A – L-2 (19900- 63200)

Driver-Cum-Operator-A – L-3 (21700-69100)

Light Vehicle Driver-A – L-2 (19900-63200)

Heavy Vehicle Driver-A – L-2 (19900-63200)

Staff Car Driver ‘A’ – L-2 (19900-63200)

Assistant – L-4 (25500-81100)

Assistant (Rajbhasha) – L-4 (25500-81100)

Upper Division Clerk – L-4 (25500-81100)

Junior Personal Assistant – L-4 (25500 -81100)

Stenographer – L-4 (25500 -81100)

Administrative Officer – L-10 (56100-177500)

Accounts Officer – L-10 (56100-177500)

Purchase & Stores Officer – L-10 (56100-177500)

Junior Hindi Translator – L-6 (35400-112400)