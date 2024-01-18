Headlines

First photo of Ram Lalla inside Ram Mandir in Ayodhya goes viral

DNA TV Show: Why Pakistan launched retaliatory airstrikes in Iran

Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer: Rebel Mohanlal wages war against British tyrants, fans laud 'brilliant visualisation'

Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick resign from NCA positions after World Cup 2023 debacle

Pooja Bhatt slams Vicky Jain for 'attempting to shame' Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17: 'When all else fails...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer: Rebel Mohanlal wages war against British tyrants, fans laud 'brilliant visualisation'

Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick resign from NCA positions after World Cup 2023 debacle

Chandrayaan-3: Salary of scientists, technicians behind India's Moon mission

10 films Madhuri Dixit rejected, including 6 blockbusters

Most sixes in men's T20Is as captain

Players to hit most sixes in Super Overs in T20I history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton, Hospitalised For Up To Two Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer: Rebel Mohanlal wages war against British tyrants, fans laud 'brilliant visualisation'

Pooja Bhatt slams Vicky Jain for 'attempting to shame' Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17: 'When all else fails...'

This star kid, son of popular filmmaker has not given single hit, destroyed his career by rejecting 2 blockbusters of...

HomeEducation

Education

Chandrayaan-3: Salary of scientists, technicians behind India's Moon mission

Scientists behind Chandrayaan 3's success have studied at prestigious institutions in India such as IIT Kharagpur, IISc Bangalore etc.

article-main

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 10:11 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chandrayaan-3, India's Moon mission, was launched aboard an LVM3-M4 rocket on 14 July 2023. The Vikram Lander of the mission successfully landed on the Moon's South Pole on August 23, 2023. The team behind the mission included ISRO chief S Somanath, P Veeramuthuvel, Project Director of Chandrayaan 3, and Kalpana Kalahasti who was the deputy project director for the mission. Scientists behind Chandrayaan 3's success have also studied at prestigious institutions in India such as IIT Kharagpur, IISc Bangalore, etc. But do you know how much they and employees in Indian space agency earn?

According to reports, engineers at ISRO get salaries ranging from Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000 per month. Senior scientists get a salary from Rs 75,000 to Rs 80,000. ISRO's distinguished scientists get a salary of Rs 2 lakh per month. Moreover, outstanding scientists get Rs 1,82,000 and Engineer H gets Rs 1,44,000. Scientist/Engineer-SG gets Rs 1,31,000 and Scientist/Engineer-SF gets Rs 1,18,000. 

Check reported salary structure of ISRO employees below:

Technician-B L-3 (21700 – 69100)

Technical Assistant L-7(44900-142400)

Scientific Assistant L-7(44900-142400)

Library Assistant ‘A’ – L-7 (44900-142400)

Technical Assistant (Sound Recording) For DECU Ahmedabad – L-7 (44900-142400)

Technical Assistant (Videography)For DECU, Ahmedabad – L-7 (44900-142400)

Programme Assistant For DECU, Ahmedabad – L-8 (47600-151100)

Social Research Assistant For DECU, Ahmedabad – L-8 (47600-151100)

Media Library Assistant -A For DECU, Ahmedabad – L-7 (44900-142400)

Scientific Assistant – A (Multimedia) for DECU, Ahmedabad – L-7 (44900-142400)

Junior Producer – L-10 (56100 – 177500)

Social Research Officer – C – L-10 (56100 – 177500)

Scientist/ Engineer-SC – L-10 (56100-177500)

Scientist/ Engineer-SD – L-11 (67700-208700)

Medical Officer-SC – L-10 (56100-177500)

Medical Officer-SD – L-11 (67700-208700)

Radiographer-A – L-4 (25500-81100)

Pharmacist-A – L-5 (29200-92300)

Lab Technician-A – L-4 (25500-81100)

Nurse-B – L-7 (44900-142400)

Sister-A – L-8 (47600-151100)

Catering Attendant ‘A’ – L-1 (18000-56900)

Catering Supervisor – L-6 (35400-112400)

Cook – L-2 (19900-63200)

Fireman-A – L-2 (19900- 63200)

Driver-Cum-Operator-A – L-3 (21700-69100)

Light Vehicle Driver-A – L-2 (19900-63200)

Heavy Vehicle Driver-A – L-2 (19900-63200)

Staff Car Driver ‘A’ – L-2 (19900-63200)

Assistant – L-4 (25500-81100)

Assistant (Rajbhasha) – L-4 (25500-81100)

Upper Division Clerk – L-4 (25500-81100)

Junior Personal Assistant – L-4 (25500 -81100)

Stenographer – L-4 (25500 -81100)

Administrative Officer – L-10 (56100-177500)

Accounts Officer – L-10 (56100-177500)

Purchase & Stores Officer – L-10 (56100-177500)

Junior Hindi Translator – L-6 (35400-112400)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Infinity pool, gym, spa, modern facilities: Step inside Sundar Pichai's luxurious Rs 332 crore mansion

Meet man, an Indian, who has more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, his net worth is....

Meet Indian businessman who left Rs 600 crore empire to become monk due to...

'Comeback karna koi inse seekhe': Fans react as Rohit Sharma smashes record-breaking 5th T20I hundred

‘Committed to take forward partnership…’: India on Maldives row

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE