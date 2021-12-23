Good news for CBSE class 10, 12 students: Board takes BIG decision on results

In a piece of good news for over 33 lakhs students class 10 and 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students who have taken the board exam, the board has decided not to fail any student yet.

This comes after several students had raised concerns that the Term-1 CBSE exams in the new MCQ format were tough.

Therefore, the CBSE has decided not to pass or fail any student just yet. As per the board, the term 1 board exam results will consist of only marks. Students will only be evaluated for the exams and no students will be receiving a pass, fail, repeater, or compartment grade, the board had said earlier. The pass or fail merit list will also be provided following the conclusion of the second term exams. Term 1, term 2, and internal evaluation scores will make up the final outcome.

CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had told news agency PTI earlier, “Failure rates will be lower, and youngsters will have more opportunities to develop themselves. They will be able to concentrate more on their schoolwork."

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 board exam results are likely to be declared in January.