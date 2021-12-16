CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exam 2021: BIG updates regarding OMR sheets students must know

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 exam 2021 latest updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to conduct CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 in two terms - Term-I an Term-II. It is to be noted that the CBSE has also decided to hold Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 in multiple choice question (MCQ) format. The students are required to fill optically marked response (OMR) sheets.

The CBSE has directed that the OMR sheets should be evaluated on the same date based on answer key shared by the CBSE.

CBSE Exam 2021: Important Updates regarding OMR sheets

- The CBSe will first send password mails to schools and the operation code will be sent at 10:45 a.m.

- It is the duty of Centre Superintendent to ensure that all the students appearing in the examination should enter the examination centre latest by the entry time i.e. 10:45 a.m.

- If a student reaches late to the examination centre, she/he should be frisked properly.

- The Centre Superintendents will pack and seal the OMR sheets within 15 minutes after the examination is over.

- The Centre Superintendent and Observer will nbe required to sign on the sealed parcel. T

- The packed an sealed OMRs will be dispatched to the concerned Regional office.

- After dispatch, the receipt of dispatch will be uploaded online.