CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results Released: Know when and where to check

The wait of all class 12 students is finally over as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of Class 12 term 1 examination today.

Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 term 1 examination can check their results now. Results can be checked by all the students who appeared for the November-December exams.

As per the CBSE, the Class 12 Term 1 results will not be announced as pass or fail or essential repeat. Students will get the final results after term 2 exams in April.

Notably, the board hasn’t declared a date sheet yet.

It is important to note that students will not be able to check results on the official website of CBSE i.e. cbse.nic.in. or cbse.gov.in. All those who want to check their results shall collect it from schools.

The board has already mailed the results of Class 12 Term 1 on the registered mail ids of schools. For checking these results, schools have to download the PDF file of results from respective mail ids. These PDFs will include the marks scored by students along with the subject codes.

To get the final results, the internal marks of the students will be combined with the Term 2 marks. The board is yet to conduct Term 2 exams from April 26.

Meanwhile, Class 10 and 12 exams will begin from April 26. Class 12 exam will be ending on June 15.