CBSE Term 1 class 12 Results DECLARED: How to download scorecard online at cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Class 12 board exams result 2022 term 1 today (March 19, 2022). According to the Economic Times report, the result has been declared and is available with the schools.

Candidates will soon be able to check their scores on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in, or cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 results 2022: Steps to check scores online

Visit the cbse.gov.in, the CBSE's official website.

Visit the CBSE results link available on the home page.

Click Submit after entering your login information.

On the screen, you'll see your final result.

Check and save the page to your computer.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The CBSE Class 12 results 2022 for term 1 exams will be uploaded on the official website of the board, and also on the official website and application of DigiLocker. The results will also be uploaded on the UMANG app for the students to download.