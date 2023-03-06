CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2023 today: Check important last-minute guidelines, dress code, reporting time

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2023 is all set to be held today - March 6, 2023. CBSE Class 12 Science Stream students will write their Physics theory exam paper today for 70 marks.

CBSE will hold the CBSE Physics exam for Class 12 students from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm - for three hours. An additional 15 minutes will also be given to the students to read the question paper before they start writing their exam.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2023: Know exam reporting time, dress code, and other details

It is important to note that since the exam will begin at 10:30 am, candidates must report to their respective centres at least 30 minutes or 1 hour before the start of the exam. So, students should strive to reach the exam centre between 9:30 am to 10:00 am.

CBSE guidelines state that students should avoid heavy clothes and jewelry. Clothes that are embroidered and full-sleeved are also not permitted. Sarees are also not allowed. Students are advised to come in their school uniform while appearing for their board exams.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2023: Guidelines to remember

Students must report to their exam centres at least 30 minutes before time.

Students must carry their admit cards with them to the exam centre or they will not be allowed to write the paper.

Students are advised to follow all Covid-19 guidelines in the exam centre such as wearing masks, social distancing, etc.

Students are not allowed to carry electronic items including mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, smartwatches, and more inside the exam centre.

The CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023 started on February 15, 2023, and are all set to conclude on April 5, 2023.