Holi 2023 Sale: Flipkart, Amazon offer massive discounts on iPhone 14, OnePlus 11R 5G, check offers here

Holi 2023 is just a few days away and brands have already started bringing the festival of colours in by introducing their sales. E-commerce websites such as Amazon and Flipkart have launched their Holi 2023 sales for customers and are providing massive discounts on several products. Flipkart has commenced the Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023 today. The sale will be valid from March 3 to March 5.

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023

Flipkart is offering over 1,00,000 products from 1,000 companies at slashed prices during their sale. iPhone 13, which normally costs Rs 61,999, is now only Rs 59,999. If you have an old phone, you can save an additional Rs 23,000.

Here are the various discounts available on Flipkart and Amazon

Smartphones

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Rs 18,999

Samsung Galaxy M13: Rs 10,999

Smartwatch

boAt Wave Edge: Rs 2,199

Earphones

boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth neckband: Rs 1299

boAt Rockerz 103 Pro Bluetooth neckband: Rs 899

Amazon Basics Bluetooth neckband: Rs 489

Laptops

ASUS Vivobook Pro 16 laptop (11th Gen Intel Core i9+ RTX 3050 graphics): Rs 89,990

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Rs 3,499

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: Rs 3,299

Chroma Holi Sale 2023

Apple MacBook Air 2022 (M2, 13.6 inches, 8GB, 256GB, macOS, Starlight): Rs 1,10,8390

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (M1, 13.3 Inch, 8GB, 256GB, macOS Big Sur, Silver): Rs 83,900

Offers on smartphones

OnePlus 11R 5G starting at Rs 39,999

Samsung A14 5G starting at Rs 14,999

Redmi 10A Series starting at Rs 7,999

Vivo T1x starting Rs 14,249

Bluetooth headphones

Zebronics Paradise Bluetooth Headset with Mic: Rs 599

pTron Soundster Lite 140317952 Bluetooth Headset with Mic: Rs 769

Fire-Boltt BH1001 BH1000 On-Ear Noise Isolation Wireless Headphone with Mic: Rs 829

Gizmore Giz Over-Ear MH411 Passive Noise Cancellation Wireless Headphone with Mic: Rs 949

Smartwatches

Fire-Boltt Dazzle Plus BSW037 Smartwatch: Rs 1,399

Amazon, Flipkart's Holi Sale 2023 is a great chance for customers to purchase products at a substantial discount.