Holi 2023 Sale: Flipkart, Amazon offer massive discounts on iPhone 14, OnePlus 11R 5G, check offers here

Flipkart is offering over 1,00,000 products from 1,000 companies at slashed prices during their sale. iPhone 13, which normally costs Rs 61,999, is now only Rs 59,999. If you have an old phone, you can save an additional Rs 23,000.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 05:02 PM IST

Holi 2023 Sale: Flipkart, Amazon offer massive discounts on iPhone 14, OnePlus 11R 5G, check offers here
File Photo

Holi 2023 is just a few days away and brands have already started bringing the festival of colours in by introducing their sales. E-commerce websites such as Amazon and Flipkart have launched their Holi 2023 sales for customers and are providing massive discounts on several products. Flipkart has commenced the Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023 today. The sale will be valid from March 3 to March 5. 

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023 

Here are the various discounts available on Flipkart and Amazon 

Smartphones 

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Rs 18,999
Samsung Galaxy M13: Rs 10,999

Smartwatch 

boAt Wave Edge: Rs 2,199 

Earphones 

boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth neckband: Rs 1299
boAt Rockerz 103 Pro Bluetooth neckband: Rs 899
Amazon Basics Bluetooth neckband: Rs 489

Laptops 

ASUS Vivobook Pro 16 laptop (11th Gen Intel Core i9+ RTX 3050 graphics): Rs 89,990
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Rs 3,499
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: Rs 3,299

Chroma Holi Sale 2023 

Apple MacBook Air 2022 (M2, 13.6 inches, 8GB, 256GB, macOS, Starlight): Rs 1,10,8390
Apple MacBook Air 2020 (M1, 13.3 Inch, 8GB, 256GB, macOS Big Sur, Silver): Rs 83,900

Offers on smartphones 

OnePlus 11R 5G starting at Rs 39,999
Samsung A14 5G starting at Rs 14,999
Redmi 10A Series starting at Rs 7,999
Vivo T1x starting Rs 14,249

Bluetooth headphones 

Zebronics Paradise Bluetooth Headset with Mic: Rs 599
pTron Soundster Lite 140317952 Bluetooth Headset with Mic: Rs 769
Fire-Boltt BH1001 BH1000 On-Ear Noise Isolation Wireless Headphone with Mic: Rs 829
Gizmore Giz Over-Ear MH411 Passive Noise Cancellation Wireless Headphone with Mic: Rs 949

Smartwatches 

Fire-Boltt Dazzle Plus BSW037 Smartwatch: Rs 1,399

Amazon, Flipkart's Holi Sale 2023 is a great chance for customers to purchase products at a substantial discount. 

