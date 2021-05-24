CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 CANCELLATION: BIG announcement by government - Details here

Amid the growing demand for cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 due to rising COVID-19 cases, a high-level meeting was held on Sunday (May 23) to decide on the conduct of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021. The virtual meeting was chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Union ministers Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar and several other senior high officials.

No final decision was reached at the meeting as different states failed to reach a consensus over holding CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021. Following this, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ sought detailed suggestions from state governments by May 25 and said that “an informed, collaborative” final call will be taken by the Centre as soon as possible.

During the virtual meeting, discussions were also held on holding professional entrance examinations like NEET and JEE-Main. After the meeting, Pokhriyal said, “The meeting was extremely fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the state governments to send me their detailed suggestions by May 25. I am confident we will be able to arrive at an informed, collaborative decision regarding the exams and remove the uncertainty among students’ and parents’ minds by informing them of our final decision at the earliest.”

“I want to reiterate that both students” and teachers” safety, security, and future are supremely important to us,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court advocate, Manta Sharma, on Sunday appealed to the people not to spread any rumour on examinations as the final decision is yet to be taken. “Requesting all to not spread any rumour on examinations. No decision has been taken to conduct examinations in June end or July.All are mere proposals. Let’s keep raising our voice strongly till exams are cancelled. #cancelboardexams #CancelExamsSaveStudents,” she tweeted.

Sources said that the CBSE is planning to hold the Class 12 board exam 2021 by the last week of June. The mode is yet to be decided, it is likely that the datesheet for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 will be released on June 1.