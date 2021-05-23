CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 CANCELLATION: BIG decision by CBSE

Amid the growing clamour for cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has proposed to conduct the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 only for major subjects.

It is to be noted that a total of 174 subjects are offered by the CBSE to Class 12 students, of which about 20 are considered major by the CBSE. These include: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, History, Political Science, Business Studies, Accountancy, Geography, Economics, and English.

A Class 12 student of CBSE is allowed to select a minimum of five and a maximum of six subjects. Of these, four subjects are usually treated as major subjects by the CBSE.

It is learnt that the proposals put forward by the CBSE will be discussed at a meeting of the state Education Ministers and state Education Secretaries on Sunday (May 23). Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting which will also be attended by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pohkriyal, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

Under the first option, CBSE has proposed that examinations for the major subjects be held in the “existing format” and the Board will calculate marks for minor subjects based on the performance in the major subjects.

According to CBSE, this option would require one month of pre-exam activities and another two months for conducting the exams and preparing the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results. The CBSE said that it will need another 45 days for compartment exams.

The CBSE said that it will need 45 days to complete CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 under the second format. The CBSE has proposed that Class 12 students take exams for the major subject exams in their own schools and not designated centres.

According to CBSE, the number of centres will have to be doubled to hold exams in this format. The CBSE has said that each examination should be of one-and-a half hours instead of three hours under the second format as the question papers should have only objective and short-answer questions. The Class 12 students will appear for one language and three elective (read major) subjects only and the CBSE will decide the marks for the fifth and sixth subjects will be decided based on the performance in the elective subjects.

Any student who fails to take CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 due to Covid will get another opportunity to appear for it.