CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 CANCELLATION: Final DECISION by government today - Details here

Amid the growing demand for cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 due to the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the country, the Centre is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting on Sunday (May 23) to a final decision on the call on the fate of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 and ICSE Class 12th Board Exams. During the meeting, the fate of entrance examinations for professional courses like NEET, JEE Main will also be discussed.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the virtual meeting which will begin at 11.30 AM. The meeting will be attended by all the states and UT Education Ministers, Education Secretaries and Chairpersons of State Examination Boards and stakeholders.

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Union Minister for Women and Child, Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Minister Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar will also attend the crucial meeting.

Union Ministry of Education said that on May 22 a letter was written by Pokhriyal to states and UTs and mentioned in the laetter that the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education and CBSE are exploring options regarding the conduct of examinations, in the wake of pandemic.

The letter also said that coronavirus outbreak has affected various areas including the education sector, particularly the board exams and entrance exams.

Notably, almost all the State Education Boards, CBSE and ICSE have postponed their Class XII examinations, 2021 due to rising COVID-19 cases. The National Testing Agency (NTA) and other National exam conducting institutions have also postponed the entrance exams for admissions to professional courses.