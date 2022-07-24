CBSE Class 10th term 2 result 2022: Meet Anjali Yadav, 10th CBSE board topper from Haryana who scored 100%

Picture: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the results for the CBSE Class 10th term 2 results 2022, and Anjali Yadav from Haryana got a perfect score of 500 out of 500. She also received a perfect 100 on her elective subject.

Anjali wants to become a doctor. Chief Minister Manohar Lal spoke with Anjali Yadav, who finished first in the country in class 10th in the CBSE board. Chief Minister Manohar Lal announced, that the Haryana government will give financial assistance of ₹ 20000 months for 2 years to Anjali Yadav.

Not only this, but after class 12th, the Haryana government will also help in obtaining an MBBS degree from the best institute in the country.

Mayank Yadav from Noida, Diya Namdev from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, and Purvanshu Garg have also topped CBSE class 10 result 2022 with 500 out of 500 scores.

The CBSE results for class 10th and 12th students were released by the national board earlier today on the official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The results can also be downloaded from DigiLocker and UMANG app.

CBSE Class 10 Board Result 2022: pass Percentage gender-wise

Girls outperform boys in Class 10 as well.

Girls pass percentage: 95.21%

Boys: 93.80%

Transgender candidates: 90%

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.

Here's the list of the top-performing cities.

Trivandrum, 99.68%

Bengaluru, 99.22%

Chennai, 98.97%

Ajmer, 98.14%

Patna, 97.65%