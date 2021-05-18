CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 results: Many students fail in school assessment, know how they will pass

Many students of class 10 have failed in the school assessment of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). In such a situation, now these students will be passed on the basis of moderation marks. According to the information, these students did not take the assessment examination of every subject conducted by the school. The effect of this was that when the result of the three assessments was completed by the school, the total marks of these students were affected.

According to the CBSE Patna Regional Office sources, this is the situation of most schools in Bihar. According to the board, students who have not passed the assessment examination will be passed on the basis of moderation policy. Information about this has also been sent to schools by the board. According to the board, the moderation process will be adopted after the result is prepared by the result committee of the school.

If sources are to be believed, 5 to 6 students have failed the assessment examination in every school. Many schools in Delhi have also expressed concern over the evaluation methodology issued by the board. These schools have called the cancellation of CBSE Class 10 Board exam 2021 unfair.

CBSE's marking scheme

As per CBSE assessment criteria for Class 10, students will be assessed out of 100 marks for each subject in consonance with the past performance of the school in Class 10 board examinations.

As per the CBSE policy, 20 marks will be given as per the existing policy of the board and 80 marks based on marks obtained by students in different test/exams conducted by the school during the year.

However, it had also said that the school should keep a check on "inflation of marks" and allot marks in consonance with its best performance in Class 10 in the last three academic years-2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20.

According to the board's policy, the subject-wise marks assessed by the school for 2021 should be within a range of 2 marks obtained by the school in the reference year. Along with this, the overall average marks for the school assessed in 2021, for all 5 main subjects, should not exceed the overall average marks obtained by the school in the reference year.

Schools are protesting about this. They've said that the number of students in schools varies every year. In such a situation, this method of the board is impractical.

Teachers on the designated result committees have also reached out to their city coordinators to point out the concerning areas in the moderation.

Some schools have also questioned if it is fair to evaluate students on the basis of the performance of students of 2019 or 2020.

Meanwhile, CBSE responding to it said that the board has given the most practical and best possible solutions.