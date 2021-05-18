CBSE Class 10 Board results date change: BIG update students must know

CBSE Class 10 Result Date 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the Class 10 exam result. CBSE extended the deadline for schools to submit the internal marks as well as marks given to them via internal assessment. Now, schools can submit these marks by June 30. Subsequently, the class 10 result which was to be released in the third week of June is expected to be declared by July first week.

In a circular issued today, the board revised the schedule for the tabulation of marks considering the pandemic situations. Earlier, the finalisation of results by schools was to be done by May 25, and the marks were to be submitted to CBSE by June 5. But now, the date to submit marks has been extended till June 30.

As per the revised schedule, the CBSE portal will be opened for uploading of marks till May 20, submission of marks, internal assessment marks till June 30. "Keeping in view the situation of the pandemic, lockdown in states and safety of teachers and other staff members of the affiliated schools, CBSE has decided to extend dates," the official notification read.

CBSE Class 10 Result Date 2021: How will results be calculated?

This year, for class 10 students, CBSE will not hold any exams. The result will be released based on a special criterion.

The board's assessment criteria is as follows - 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 10 marks for periodic/unit test, 30 for half-yearly/mid-term examinations, and 40 marks for pre-board examinations.

Students will also be given 'grace marks' while calculating the results, if they are unable to obtain minimum passing marks.

For more information on tabulation of marks, results, students can visit - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE had on April 14 cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The board exams are usually conducted in February-March. However, the board had decided to conduct them in May-June this year due to the pandemic situation.