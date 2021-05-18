CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021 results, calculation of marks: GOOD news for Class 10 students

In a sigificant development, a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) has been released by the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) with an aim to clarify the doubts about the marking policy for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021. It is expected that the FAQs released by the CBSE will address the concerns of students as well as teachers regarding the CBSE class 10 marking calculations.

It is to be noted that earlier concerns were raised by several teachers over the marking policy listed by the CBSE for Class 10 results. The CBSE has sent the FAQ document to all CBSE-affiliated schools across the country.

On May 1, a notification was released by the CBSE for the tabulation of marks for Class 10 Board Exams 2021 and it said that the tabulation of marks will be based on the internal assessments conducted by schools.

According to the assessment scheme of the CBSE, the Class 10 students will be assessed out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject, the assessment of 80 marks will be done by school – based on the marks scored by the students in different tests/exams conducted by the school during the year and the marks should be consonance with the past performance of the school in Class 10 Board Exam 2021.

Several teachers have expressed confusion over choosing a reference year as the subject, in the case of Maths Basic subject which was only introduced in 2020. CBSE has conducted a series of webinars for teachers and principals of the affiliated schools to clarify all the doubts. Addressing all the concerns, CBSE also released the FAQs documents for schools.