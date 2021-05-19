CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 CANCELLATION: Latest UPDATE students need to know

Amid growing clamour to cancel CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 due to rising COVID-19 cases across the country, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court against the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021.

The PIL has been filed by Tony Joseph, a teacher from Kerala. Joseph said in his petition that the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 will be unfair decision for Class 12 students.

“Class 12 exam is an integral part of the life of a student and important for admission to higher educational institutions….” the petition said.

It is interesting to note that last week a PIL was filed in the apex court seeking the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 as well was the Class 12 board exams conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The plea had suggested that the CBSE and CISCE should assess the Class 12 students through an ‘objective methodology’ within a specified timeframe.

The petition seeking cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 was filed by advocate Mamta Sharma.

“Large section of educationalists and heads of institutions are in favour of conducting exams. Educational experts have opined that exams should not be cancelled and should be conducted using digital mediums,” the plea by Joseph said.

Joseph claimed that the results on the basis of internal assessment will be “unfair” because in the 2021-22 academic year, “hardly any teacher had seen the students physically.”

Meanwhile, the CBSE had already announced that it is yet to take any decision regarding the cancellation of Class 12 students and the Board will inform the students about its decision officially.