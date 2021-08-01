CBSE Class 10 Board exam 2021 result likely to be declared tomorrow - Check cbse.nic.in for details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE class 10th result 2021 soon. As per media reports, CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result can be declared tomorrow (August 2, 2021) on cbseresults.nic.in. However, no date and time have been confirmed yet.

Students can check the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in for latest CBSE result 2021 updates. On July 30, CBSE Exam Controller had confirmed that the Board would now soon declare the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result too. The CBSE official, however, did not say anything on the release date.

The CBSE has announced the Class 12 result on July 30, 2021. The special thing about the Class 12 result 2021 was that about 99 per cent of the students have passed this exam. This is a record in itself, because the number of students who passed last year was about 90 per cent, while 83 per cent of the children had passed in 2019.

This year, the CBSE class 10 result will be declared without the exams. CBSE Exams 2021 was scheduled to begin on May 4 but were cancelled due to a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

How to check CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result through cbseresults.nic.in

- Visit the official website - cbseresults.nic.in

- Click on the 'CBSE Class 10' result link

- Submit registration number, roll number and other log-in credentials

- Class 10 results will appear on the screen

- Download your marksheet.

- Take a hard copy for further reference.