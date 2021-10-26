CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 CANCELLATION: Latest updates students need to know

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 latest updates: Days ahead of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination, several students across the country are demanding that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examinations should be conducted online as they are yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Taking to Twitter, many students openly criticised the CBSE's decision to hold CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 in pen and paper mode.

Many students demanded that the CBSE should cancel CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination due to COVID-19 pandemic, others said that CBSE should conduct exams online. The students said that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should take up this matter and direct the CBSE to conduct CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 examinations online.

“Students are not vaccinated yet, don’t use us as lab experiments”, a CBSE student wrote on Twitter. Another student claimed that they are being forced to sit in exams. “Sir what about students who are forced to do offline exams? Who will take the responsibility of 36 lakh students gathering together for the examination? We want an answer”, he wrote.

In a related development, some students have also launched online petition to either cancel the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examinations or conduct them online. “Taking the exams offline (CBSE and CICSE) is a huge mistake. If you need more time to correct the online examination program, please do so. But risking students’ lives is absolutely not worth it”, students said in the online petition at change.org.

On the other hand, the CBSE has assured that it will take all COVID-19 safety protocols to protect the children.