CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 CANCELLATION: CBSE takes BIG decision students must know

CBSE's decision to hold CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination in pen and paper mode has not gone down well with many students.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 latest updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already released the datesheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination. As per the datesheet released by the CBSE, the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination will start from November 30, while CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination will start from December 1. The CBSE has also announced that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 will be held in offline mode.

It is to be noted that the CBSE's decision to hold CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination in pen and paper mode has not gone down well with many students with several students across the country demanding that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examinations should be conducted online as they are yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Taking to Twitter, many students openly criticised the CBSE's decision to hold CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 in offline mode.

Many students demanded that the CBSE should cancel CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination due to COVID-19 pandemic, others said that CBSE should conduct exams online. The students said that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should take up this matter and direct the CBSE to conduct CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 examinations online.

Meanwhile, CBSE has clarified that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination will be held in offline mode and students as well as schools will have to follow COVID-19 protocol during the examination. CBSE has also released a notice giving a major relief to the students.

In its notice, CBSE has said that the students appearing in CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination and who are residing in another city will be allowed to change the cities for exam centres. It may be recalled that many students have moved to their home town after schools were shut down as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will have to apply through their schools to change the exam centre. The CBSE, however, did not mention in the notification that from when the students will be allowed to apply for centre change in their schools. CBSE has said that students and schools should regularly check the official website of the board - cbse.nic.in. The CBSE has also made it clear that students will get only a few days to apply and no application will be accepted after the last date.