Italian PM Giorgia Meloni posts selfie with PM Modi, calls pic 'Melodi'

What is White Lung Syndrome? Mysterious pneumonia outbreak hits children in US

CAT 2023 Answer Key: IIM CAT answer key expected THIS week at iimcat.ac.in

Animal box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer beats Pathaan, Gadar 2, mints Rs 61 crore

Bagheera in real life: Black panther spotted in Odisha, viral pics captivate social media

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni posts selfie with PM Modi, calls pic 'Melodi'

What is White Lung Syndrome? Mysterious pneumonia outbreak hits children in US

CAT 2023 Answer Key: IIM CAT answer key expected THIS week at iimcat.ac.in

6 blockbusters Amitabh Bachchan rejected

7 whistle-worthy moments from Salaar trailer

Hypothyroidism: 7 fruits to manage thyroid hormones level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Animal box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer beats Pathaan, Gadar 2, mints Rs 61 crore

BB17: Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya evicted for his physical fight with Abhishek Kumar; Arun, Ankita, Munawar break down

Salaar Ceasefire trailer: Prabhas slays dozens of baddies to protect Prithviraj Sukumaran, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Education

CAT 2023 Answer Key: IIM CAT answer key expected THIS week at iimcat.ac.in

A total of 3.28 lakh candidates had registered for CAT 2023 and 2.88 lakh or 88 per cent of them appeared in the examination.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 06:11 AM IST

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is likely to release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 answer key soon on the exam website, iimcat.ac.in. As per last year's trends, The exam was held on November 27, 2022, and the answer key was released on December 1. This year, the exam was held on November 26 and the preliminary answer key will probably be released soon. Once released, the CAT 2023 answer key will be available at iimcat.ac.in.

In 155 cities, more than 3.3 lakh applicants appeared for the CAT 2023 exam this year. The CAT 2023 exam day instructions, dress code, and dos and don'ts have been issued by IIM Lucknow on the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in.

The first shift of CAT 2023 was conducted between 8:30 am and 10:30 am, while the CAT 2023 second shift started at 12:30 pm and continued till 2:30 pm and the last and the third sessions got over at 6:30 pm

CAT 2023 answer key: Steps to download once released

  • Go to iimcat.ac.in.
  • Open the link to check the provisional key. or open the registered candidate login page.
  • Submit your login details.
  • Check and download the answer key.
