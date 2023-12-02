CAT 2023 Answer Key: IIM CAT answer key expected THIS week at iimcat.ac.in

A total of 3.28 lakh candidates had registered for CAT 2023 and 2.88 lakh or 88 per cent of them appeared in the examination.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is likely to release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 answer key soon on the exam website, iimcat.ac.in. As per last year's trends, The exam was held on November 27, 2022, and the answer key was released on December 1. This year, the exam was held on November 26 and the preliminary answer key will probably be released soon. Once released, the CAT 2023 answer key will be available at iimcat.ac.in.

In 155 cities, more than 3.3 lakh applicants appeared for the CAT 2023 exam this year. The CAT 2023 exam day instructions, dress code, and dos and don'ts have been issued by IIM Lucknow on the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in.

The first shift of CAT 2023 was conducted between 8:30 am and 10:30 am, while the CAT 2023 second shift started at 12:30 pm and continued till 2:30 pm and the last and the third sessions got over at 6:30 pm

CAT 2023 answer key: Steps to download once released