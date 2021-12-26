BSF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Group C posts, get salary up to Rs 81,000 - Direct Link, Eligibility

Here's an opportunity for those individuals looking to serve the government and join the Border Security Force (BSF) because they have invited applications for various posts under Group C.

The application process began on November 15 and the last day for the submission of the application is December 29, 2021.

Individuals interested in joining the BSF can apply by visiting the official website - rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Here are the number of vacancies available:

Total Vacancies- 72

Constable (Sewerman) – 2 Posts

Constable (Generator Operator) – 24 Posts

Constable (Generator Mechanic) – 28 Posts

Constable (Lineman) – 11 Posts

ASI - 1 Post

Head Constable – 6 Posts

Interested candidates should have a class 10 pass certificate from a recognized board. Apart from this, the candidate should have ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

For recruitment to the posts of constable, the minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 25 years. There will be an age relaxation of 5 years for the SC/ST category and 3 years for the OBC category.

Apart from this, the minimum height of the male candidate for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector should be 167.5 cm (5.4 feet). On the other hand, for other posts of constable, the minimum height of the male candidates has been fixed at 165 cm (5.4 feet) and for the female candidates 157 cm (5.1 feet).

Selection of candidates will be based on Written Examination, Documentation, Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Practical/Trade Test and Medical Examination. Only after completing all these steps candidates will be eligible for selection.

Selected candidates for constable posts will get salary from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100, for ASI post Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300 and for HC post from Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 per month. Candidates will also get an application fee of Rs 100.