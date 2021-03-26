BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th result 2021 to be announced soon, here's how to check

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon be announcing the results for class 12 exams.

The official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in crashed on Thursday (March 25) due to the massive increase in traffic after the result link was made live as students and parents constantly visited the official website to check the score. The result link had to eventually be taken off.

Over 13.5 lakh candidates who had registered for the exams and their parents will be eagerly waiting for the results which will be announced in a matter of a few hours.

The results for intermediate exams will be announced on the official website of BSEB- biharboardonline.com at 3 pm. The board chairperson Anand Kishore and Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department will declare the results from the Auditorium of Bihar School Examination Committee at Sinha Library Road, Patna-17.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD has called for a Bihar Bandh on Friday, which will clash with the result date. Hence, unlike other years, students will not be able to check their results by visiting their schools.

As soon as the results are announced students can check their scores either at the official website of BSEB or via text message.

How to check BSEB Class 12 result online:

Step 1- Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com

Step 2- Select the option ‘Results’ on the home page, .

Step 3- Click on ‘Bihar board class 12 results’.

Step 4- Choose your stream. A new page will open on your screen.

Step 5- Enter your credentials and log in.

Step 6- Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7- Save the result and take a print for future reference.

How to check BSEB class 12 result via SMS

Step 1- Message BIHAR12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 56263.

Step 2- Save and download the result and take a print for future reference.

The BSEB class 12 exams were held from February 1 to February 13, 2021, at various centres spread across the state. Around 13.5 candidates had registered for the BSEB intermediate exams this year, out of which, 7.03 lakh candidates are boys and 6.46 lakh are girls.

Keep checking this space for more information related to BSEB Class 12th result 2021.