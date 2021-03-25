Bihar Board Inter Result 2021: BSEB official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in crashes, results removed

As many as 13.5 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the BSEB Bihar Board 12th exam result, which is expected to be announced anytime now. However, there has been no official announcement from the BSEB, which is only making students anxious. With students and parents constantly visiting the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, the website has crashed due to the massive increase in traffic after the result link was made live. The evaluation period for Bihar Board intermediate exams was from March 5 to March 15. However, it was extended till March 17. The evaluation process of class 12 answer sheets ended on Friday (March 19).

Students are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates regarding the BSEB class 12 results.

BSEB had released the answer key 2021 for the class 12 intermediate board examination on March 14.

The BSEB class 12 exams were held from February 1 to February 13, 2021, at various centres spread across the state. This year, around 13.5 candidates had registered for the BSEB intermediate exams, out of which, 7.03 lakh candidates are boys and 6.46 lakh are girls.

How to check BSEB class 12 results:

-Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com.

-On the home page, select the option ‘Results’.

-Click on ‘Bihar board class 12 results’

-Choose your stream. A new page will open on your screen.

-Enter your credentials and log in.

-Your results will be displayed on the screen.

-Download the result and take a print for future reference.