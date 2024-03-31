Bihar BSEB Class 10th Results 2024 today: Official websites to download Matric result scorecard online

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Candidates can check their scorecards by visiting the official websites - results.biharboardonline.com and bsebmatric.org - when they are released.

Bihar School Examination Board is all set to declare the result of Bihar Board 10th Exam 2024 today, March 31, 2024. Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 will be declared at 1.30 pm today. Once announced, the result for BSEB class 10th will be announced by the Board on the official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and other websites of the board.

The Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024 was conducted from February 15 to February 23, 2024. Nearly 16.4 lakh students appeared for the Bihar board Class 10th Exam 2024. The exam was conducted at 1,548 exam centres in two sessions. The first session exams were held between 9:30 AM and 12:45 PM, while the second shift exams were conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Websites to Check

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in,

results.biharboardonline.com,

biharboardonline.com,

secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Steps to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

Step 2: Go to Bihar board and then select class 10 result

Step 3: Fill in the required information

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.