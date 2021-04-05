Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2021: How to check Matric result on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Around 16 lakhs of students who sat for Class 10 Exam of Bihar Board BSEB are eagerly waiting their Bihar Board 10th Result 2021.
Written By
Edited By
Tanweer Azam
Source
DNA webdesk
Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar will announced the Bihar Matric result at the BSEB office. Sanjay Kumar and Anand Kishore would also be present at the event.
Here's who to check BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 online
Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above
Step 2: Click the 'result link' available on the homepage
Step 3: In the new window, enter registration and roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.
List of Websites to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
bihar10.jagranjosh.combiharboardonline.bihar.gov.inbiharboardonline.comonlinebseb.insecondary.biharboardonline.comresults.biharboardonline.com
This year, as many as 16.84 lakh students registered for the Bihar Board Class 10 examination, including 8.46 lakh boys and 8.38 lakh girls.