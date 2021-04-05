Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2021: How to check Matric result on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Around 16 lakhs of students who sat for Class 10 Exam of Bihar Board BSEB are eagerly waiting their Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 which will be announced on Monday (April 5). Once declared, the the result will be made available to the students online at biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar will announced the Bihar Matric result at the BSEB office. Sanjay Kumar and Anand Kishore would also be present at the event.

Here's who to check BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 online

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click the 'result link' available on the homepage

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration and roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

List of Websites to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2021

bihar10.jagranjosh.combiharboardonline.bihar.gov.inbiharboardonline.comonlinebseb.insecondary.biharboardonline.comresults.biharboardonline.com

This year, as many as 16.84 lakh students registered for the Bihar Board Class 10 examination, including 8.46 lakh boys and 8.38 lakh girls.