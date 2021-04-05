Bihar Board BSEB class 10th result 2021: Official website crashes minutes before declaration of matric result

Lakhs of students who have appeared for the Class 10 Exam of Bihar Board are eagerly awaiting their BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021, which will be declared on Monday (April 5). Once declared, the the result will be made available to the students online at biharboardonline.com after the official declaration from Patna Office of BSEB.

Here's how to check BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 online

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click the 'result link' available on the homepageStep 3: In the new window, enter registration and roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

List of Websites to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2021

bihar10.jagranjosh.combiharboardonline.bihar.gov.inbiharboardonline.comonlinebseb.insecondary.biharboardonline.comresults.biharboardonline.com

This year, as many as 16.84 lakh students registered for the Bihar Board Class 10 examination, out of which, 8.46 lakh are boys and about 8.38 lakh are girls.