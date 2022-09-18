BHEL Recruitment 2022: Total 150 posts open, vacancy details, important dates, other details here

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is looking for candidates to apply for the Engineer/Executive Trainee posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from the official website of BHEL at bhel.com. The last date to submit the application form is October 4.
BHEL recruitment 2022 drive is aiming to fill a total of 150 vacant posts.
BHEL Recruitment 2022: Important dates
BHEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
BHEL Jobs 2022: How to apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before October 4, through the official website — bhel.com. BHEL reserves the right to cancel/restrict/enlarge/ reopen the recruitment process, if the need so arises, without issuing any further notice or assigning any reason thereof.
