BHEL Recruitment 2022: Total 150 posts open, vacancy details, important dates, other details here

BHEL Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is looking for candidates to apply for the Engineer/Executive Trainee posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from the official website of BHEL at bhel.com. The last date to submit the application form is October 4.

BHEL recruitment 2022 drive is aiming to fill a total of 150 vacant posts.

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Opening of Online submission of application: 13 September 2022 at 10:00 AM

Closing of Online submission of application: 4th October 2022 at 05:00 PM

Date of Examination: October 31, 2022, 1st and 2nd November 2022 (Exact date shall be intimated at the time of issue of Admit Cards).

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Civil Engg: 40* posts

Mechanical Engg: 30 posts

IT/ Comp. Sc Engg: 20 posts

Electrical Engg: 15 posts

Chemical Engg: 10 posts

Metallurgy Engg: 05 posts

Finance: 20 posts

HR: 10 posts

BHEL Jobs 2022: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before October 4, through the official website — bhel.com. BHEL reserves the right to cancel/restrict/enlarge/ reopen the recruitment process, if the need so arises, without issuing any further notice or assigning any reason thereof.

Read: JEECUP 2022 Counselling round 3 registration to end today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in: Here's how to apply