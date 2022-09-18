JEECUP 2022 Counselling round 3 registration to end today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in: Here's how to apply

JEECUP 2022 | Photo: PTI

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP 2022) counselling round 3 registration will end on September 18. Candidates who are willing to register for the JEECUP 2022 counselling round 3 can still do so through the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Applicants can register for round 3 using their application number and password. The 3rd Round of seat allotment will be released on September 19.

JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 3: How to register

Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on "Fresh Registration and Choice Filling of Round 3 for JEECUP Counselling 2022"

Key in your application number and date of birth

Register with the required details for round 3 counselling

Fill in the choices and then click on submit

Download and keep a copy of the same for future reference.

