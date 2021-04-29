Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Know about posts vacant and how to apply

Bank of Baroda's recruitment process for the year 2021 is underway. Bank of Baroda will close the registration process for BOB HR Recruitment 2021 on April 29, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 511 posts in the organisation.

These posts include Sr Relationship Manager (407), e-Wealth Relationship Manager (50), Territory Head (44), Group Head (6), Product Head (Investment & Research) (1), Head (Operations & Technology) (1), Digital Sales Manager (1) and IT Functional AnalystManager (1).

The tentative/likely place for posting for each of the positions is mentioned against the respective post in the recruitment advertisement.

Candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts can apply online through the official site of BOB on bankofbaroda.in. The registration process was started on April 9, 2021. Candidates can either visit the official website of Bank of Baroda on bankofbaroda.in or can click the direct link provided.

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

How to apply

Visit the official site of Bank of Baroda on bankofbaroda.in.

Click on the Careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can click on the link given along with the detailed advertisement of the posts.

Enter the necessary details required and click on submit.

Make the payment of application fees.

Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates belonging to the general and OBC category will have to pay Rs 600/- as application fees.

Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/PWD and women candidates will have to pay Rs 100/- as application fees.