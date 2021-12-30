Assam PSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2022: Apply for 50 posts at apsc.nic.in – Check salary, last date

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications for 50 Forest Ranger posts in the Assam Forest Service under Environment & Forests Deptt. The last date to apply is January 27, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, apsc.nic.in.

APSC Forest Ranger Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Forest Ranger

No. of Vacancy: 50

Pay Scale: 22,000 – 97,000/- (Per Month)

Category Wise Details

Open Category: 35

Reserved for OBC/MOBC: 05

Reserved for SC: 01

Reserved for STP: 02

Reserved for STH: 02

Reserved for EWS: 05

Total: 50

Assam PSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree (or equivalent) in Science or Engineering of any recognized University with at least one of the following subjects as: Agriculture, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Applications/Computer Science, Engineering (Agriculture/Chemical/Civil/Computer/ Electrical/Electronics/Mechanical), Environmental Science, Forestry, Geology, Horticulture, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Veterinary Science, Zoology.

Age Limit: 21 to 38 years

Application Fee: Pay application fee using through online Net banking/Debit card/Credit card etc.

For General/EWS Candidates: 285.40/-

For SC/ST/OBC/MOBC Candidates: 185.40/-

For BPL Candidates: 35.40/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website apsc.nic.in from December 28, 2021, to January 27, 2022.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on a written test & Interview.

Assam PSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: December 28, 2021

Last date for online application submission: January 27, 2022

Assam PSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2022: apsc.nic.in