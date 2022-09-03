Search icon
AP PGCET 2022 begins today: Here are important guidelines for candidates to follow

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 09:13 AM IST

AP PGCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is all set to begin the APPGCET Exam 2022 today, (September 3). The AP PGCET 2022 will be held on September 3, 4, 7, 10 and 11 in two shifts. 

The candidates note that the AP PGCET 2022 admit card must be carried to the exam hall. The APPGCET 2022 Hall Ticket was released in the month of August and candidates who have not downloaded it yet must download it at the earliest.

AP PGCET Exam 2022: Important guidelines 

  • Candidates are allowed to carry water bottles inside the exam venue
  • Do not carry any sort of electronic devices. It is strictly not allowed
  • Carry your hall ticket and a valid photo ID
  • Candidates are advised to reach the venue on time to avoid any delays.

