AP PGCET 2022 begins today: Here are important guidelines for candidates to follow

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is all set to begin the APPGCET Exam 2022 today, (September 3). The AP PGCET 2022 will be held on September 3, 4, 7, 10 and 11 in two shifts.
The candidates note that the AP PGCET 2022 admit card must be carried to the exam hall. The APPGCET 2022 Hall Ticket was released in the month of August and candidates who have not downloaded it yet must download it at the earliest.
AP PGCET Exam 2022: Important guidelines
