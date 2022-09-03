Search icon
JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key to be out at jeeadv.ac.in: Details here

JEE Advanced 2022 answer key will be released on the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 08:41 AM IST

JEE Advanced 2022 | Photo: PTI

The JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key will be released today on the official website of JEE Advanced, jeeadv.ac.in at 10 am. The candidates must note that the answer keys that will be released today are just provisional answer keys and are not your final results.

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay, conducted the JEE Advanced Exam 2022 on August 28 for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The exam was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the next paper was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Once the JEE Advanced 2022 answer key is released, candidates will be able to raise objections, if any. The IIT Bombay will be releasing the final answer key and the result of JEE Advanced 2022 on September 11.

Meanwhile, candidates note that the response sheet for Paper 1 and Paper 2 was released on September 1 at 10 am. Those who are yet to download can do it still. 

Read: NTA NEET UG 2022 Re-exam Tomorrow: Important guidelines, dress code here

