NTA NEET UG 2022 Re-exam Tomorrow: Important guidelines, dress code here

NTA NEET UG 2022 re-exam | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 re-exam is scheduled for Sunday (September 4) for candidates of Kollam who were asked to remove the undergarments as part of NTA’s frisking process and for some affected candidates of two centres in Rajasthan, two in Madhya Pradesh and one in Uttar Pradesh.

Here are guidelines to follow for candidates who are appearing for the exam:

NTA NEET UG 2022: Guidelines to follow

With Covid around, medical aspirants are required to submit a self-declaration form along with the NEET UG 2022 admit card indicating their health status.

The UG medical aspirants will also be required to paste a coloured postcard size photograph, or a 4 inch x 6 inch photograph, on the NEET admit card.

Along with the NEET OMR sheets, candidates will also be required to submit the NEET UG admit cards.

NTA NEET UG Re-exam 2022: Dress Code

Only half-sleeved tops or clothes allowed

Clothes with big pockets and fashionable jeans will not be permitted

Clothes with elaborated embroidery, flowers, brooches, big buttons, and more are not allowed

NEET girl students wearing leggings are not allowed in NEET 2022

Female candidates should avoid wearing ornaments like earrings, nose rings, pendants, necklace bracelets, and anklets

Low heel footwear, sandals, or chappals are allowed as per NTA NEET dress code

Watch, wristwatch, bracelet, camera, ornaments and metallic items etc are also prohibited.

In case, a candidate reaches the examination in the cultural or customary dress they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time. The frisking of the female candidates will be done inside a closed enclosure by female staff only.

