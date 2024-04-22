Twitter
AP SSC 10th Results 2024: Andhra Pradesh Board class 10th result DECLARED, 86.69% pass; direct link here

AP SSC 10th Results 2024: Girls have recorded a better pass percentage compared to boys.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

AP SSC 10th Results 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh has declared the result BSEAP Class 10 result. The result is available on the official website at results.bse.ap.gov.in. Girls have recorded a better pass percentage compared to boys. The pass percentage is 86.69%.

The Andhra Pradesh SSC exam hall ticket number (roll number) is required to check the Class 10 marks online. The result will be hosted on results.bse.ap.gov.in. The BSEAP class 10 result was held from March 18 to 30.

AP SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: How to download marks 

  • Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in and also on results.bse.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on AP SSC Result 2024 link
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AP SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: List of websites to download result 
results.bse.ap.gov.in
bse.ap.gov.in\

DIRECT LINK AP SSC 10th Result 2024

