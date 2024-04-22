AP SSC 10th Results 2024: Andhra Pradesh Board class 10th result DECLARED, 86.69% pass; direct link here

Education
AP SSC 10th Results 2024: Girls have recorded a better pass percentage compared to boys.
AP SSC 10th Results 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh has declared the result BSEAP Class 10 result. The result is available on the official website at results.bse.ap.gov.in. Girls have recorded a better pass percentage compared to boys. The pass percentage is 86.69%.
The Andhra Pradesh SSC exam hall ticket number (roll number) is required to check the Class 10 marks online. The result will be hosted on results.bse.ap.gov.in. The BSEAP class 10 result was held from March 18 to 30.
AP SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: How to download marks
AP SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: List of websites to download result
results.bse.ap.gov.in
bse.ap.gov.in\