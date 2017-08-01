Will make DTC a world class mode of transport in 2 years: Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP chief made the announcement on the sidelines of an event to felicitate DTC bus drivers with clean records i.e. no records of any accident.

While the Capital has been struggling for a robust public transport system, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will be converted into a "world class" mode of transport within two years.



"The DTC will be developed into a modern and advanced means of transport, which will be at par with the transport services. We will be able to do this with the help of the DTC employees," Kejriwal said at the annual road safety award function organised at Talkatora Stadium.



The AAP chief made the announcement on the sidelines of an event to felicitate DTC bus drivers with clean records i.e. no records of any accident. For this, a total of 37 DTC drivers were awarded for safe bus operations. Drivers not involved in any fatal accident, those not declared at fault in any major or minor accident or not involved in any traffic violation and having an overall clean record made it to the list.



Talking about his government's achievements in the health and education sectors, the CM said, that 1,000 new buses will soon be added to the DTC fleet.



Kejriwal also used the event as an opportunity to project the Delhi government's recent decision implementing the Seventh Central Pay Commission for DTC employees as its achievement.



"We will complete all the projects. However, there are many hindrances on the way which delays most of the important work. This can only be resolved when Delhi has full statehood," said Kejriwal. He also assured DTC employees of medical facilities and dearness allowance (DA) besides other service benefits.



Meanwhile, transport minister Kailash Gahlot urged the CM to raise the travel allowance of all DTC employees. Gahlot also asked transport department and DTC officials to reorganise depot councils and sports committees for the benefit of employees of the transport body.



According to a recent survey, Delhi needs at least 11,000 buses plying on a daily basis. The DTC at present has a fleet of around 5,600 buses, of which only 4,200 are plying, as the remaining are now defunct.



The AAP government in 2015 had promised to add 10,000 buses to the DTC fleet and 736 cluster buses. However, while no new DTC buses have been procured, only 215 cluster buses were added.